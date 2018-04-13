Pune Shocker! Uber driver offers woman ‘night parcel’ after she enquired about late cab arrival; here’s what happened

Uber is in the midst of another controversy in India yet again.

Uber is in the midst of another controversy in India yet again. This, after a driver from the cab service in Pune allegedly offered alcohol to a woman passenger. The woman, who wishes to not be named, has told Times of India that she booked Uber’s services from her workplace to her home on Wednesday night at 8 pm. The driver who arrived late for the pick up asked on the phone if she was in need of a ‘night parcel’.

The puzzled woman questioned what it meant, to which the driver responded ‘Vodka’. The woman soon cancelled her ride back home and lodged a complaint with Uber. The company has responded on the matter as well. As per the report, an Uber spokesperson stressed that passengers’ safety is paramount to them and they have “removed the driver partner’s access to the Uber app.”

Here is what happened

After the woman booked her cab from Uber, the driver was running late by 10 minutes. When the woman then called to inquire about the status of her ride, the driver asked if she was in need of a ‘night parcel’. When she asked what it meant, the driver said the word ‘vodka’ when he was only 5 mins away from the pickup location. The woman soon put the call down and cancelled the ride. The driver tried calling her back as many as three times while she was cancelling the ride. The driver has been identified as Balaji.

The woman has said that she does not want to go to the police and report the incident. The police have said that they cannot initiate against the driver unless a complaint is been filed.

Uber’s response

As per the report, the Uber spokesperson said, “What’s been described (the night parcel) has no place in our app. Safety of our riders is a priority for us at Uber. Upon learning about the incident, we immediately removed the driver partner’s access to the Uber app.” Uber has also issued an apology letter to the woman.