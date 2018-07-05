Pune school withdraws its controversial guidelines for girl students (Image: ANI)

A local school today withdrew its controversial guidelines directing the girl students to wear “inner-wears” of a specific colour while on the campus. The decision was taken after parents of the girl students of MIT Vishwashanti Gurukul School, located in Kothrud area, raised hue and cry over the “coercive and unnecessary” diktat. Two officials of the education board of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) visited the school today and held a meeting with the school administration, following which the decision was taken to withdraw the guidelines.

Confirming the development, school executive director and trustee Suchitra Karad-Nagare said they have withdrawn the entire diary of the guidelines after some parents and organisations raised objections. “Our intention and rationale behind the guidelines were good. Maybe that the language used in the guidelines was objectionable to the parents.

The school administration will hold meetings with parents and Education department before chalking out new guidelines,” she said. Issuing a set of guidelines recently, the school had said that girl students must wear only “white or beige inner-wears” under their bloomers every day. In another diktat, the co-ed school had directed all the students to use urinals during specific time only.

While parents have sought action against the school, the authorities had justified the guidelines saying they are to ensure the safety of students. “The coloured inner-wears worn under white uniform could draw unpleasant comments. In past, some girls had complained about such unpleasant experiences. To prevent such incidents, we have decided to include rules about inner wears in our diary,” Karad-Nagare had said while explaining the colour code.