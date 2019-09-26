Pune rains LIVE Updates: Flood-like situation after incessant rains, 5 dead

Five dead in Pune after heavy rains lash city on Wednesday evening.

Pune rains live updates: At least five people lost their lives after a wall collapsed in Sahakar Nagar area of Pune following heavy rainfall in the city on Wednesday. Several low-lying areas in and around Pune were flooded as heavy rain lashed the city, news agency ANI reported. In view of the bad weather, Pune district collector Naval Kishore Ram has declared holiday on Thursday in all schools and colleges in Purandar, Baramati, Bhor and Haveli tehsil.

Water-logging was reported in Sinhgad Road, Dhanakwadi, Balajinagar, Ambegaon, Sahakar Nagar, Parvati, Kolhewadi and Kirkatwadi. Fire Brigade chief Prashant Ranpise said that officials are helping the people stranded in flooded areas. In Kshitij Society of Bibwewadi region, a tree collapsed of parked vehicles causing heavy damages. In Hinjewadi and Wakad, rains caused heavy traffic jam in the evening. Several commuters including employees of major IT companies were left stranded for hours.