Pune rains LIVE Updates: Flood-like situation after incessant rains, 5 dead

Pune rains live updates: At least five people lost their lives after a wall collapsed in Sahakar Nagar area of Pune following heavy rainfall in the city on Wednesday. Several low-lying areas in and around Pune were flooded as heavy rain lashed the city, news agency ANI reported. In view of the bad weather, Pune district collector Naval Kishore Ram has declared holiday on Thursday in all schools and colleges in Purandar, Baramati, Bhor and Haveli tehsil.
Water-logging was reported in Sinhgad Road, Dhanakwadi, Balajinagar, Ambegaon, Sahakar Nagar, Parvati, Kolhewadi and Kirkatwadi. Fire Brigade chief Prashant Ranpise said that officials are helping the people stranded in flooded areas. In Kshitij Society of Bibwewadi region, a tree collapsed of parked vehicles causing heavy damages. In Hinjewadi and Wakad, rains caused heavy traffic jam in the evening. Several commuters including employees of major IT companies were left stranded for hours.
Highlights
Pune district collector Naval Kishore Ram has declared holiday on Thursday in all schools and colleges in Purandar, Baramati, Bhor and Haveli tehsil in view of bad weather. Heavy rains have lashed the city last evening, thus disrupting normal life.
News agency ANI reported that one team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been moved towards Katraj for rescue operations.
The Padmavati pumping station was badly affected yesterday due to heavy rains. There will be no water supply at Satara road, Kondhawa, Bibwewadi, Sahakarnagar, Marketyard, Balajinagar, Dhankawadi due to damages to the pumping station. Several people who were left stranded at Gururaj Society have been rescued.
Two NDRF teams have been deployed to Pune in view of flood-like situation in the city. Several low-lying areas in the city were flooded last evening after heavy rainfall. One NDRF team has been deployed to Baramati.
Pune is witnessing heavy rainfall since Wednesday due to deep depression in Konkan and off Maharashtra coast. According to IMD prediction, Pune is likely to receive rains for the next 48 hours.
Authorities have recovered a body from a car on Sinhagad road. The man has been identified as 52-year-old Dattatray Gimre. He was found dead in his car near Prajya City Canal.
Pune is receiving heavy rains since Wednesday. Rains have caused water-logging in many areas, thus disrupting normal life.
Five people were killed on Wednesday evening after a wall collapsed in Sahakar Nagar area following heavy rainfall in the city.