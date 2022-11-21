Over 20 vehicles damaged after truck loses control on Pune bridge, 8 hospitalised – Watch video here

Several people were injured and at least 24 vehicles were damaged when a truck lost control on the downward slope of the Navale bridge on the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway late Sunday evening, reported news agency PTI.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone III) Suhel Sharma said that the reason is suspected to be the truck’s brake failure, adding that there were no fatalities. The truck was Pune-bound.

“The truck hit some vehicles on the road due to suspected brake failure and at least 24 vehicles, including the truck, suffered damages in the incident. While 22 of these vehicles were cars, one was an autorickshaw. Fortunately, there is no loss of human life in the accident,” Sharma said, as quoted by PTI.

An official said that 10-15 people received minor injuries, while six to eight were shifted to two hospitals for treatment.

The damaged vehicles were removed from the road later.

Meanwhile, an official of the Pune Metropolitical Region Development Authority (PMRDA) fire department claimed that at least 48 vehicles were damaged in the incident.

#WATCH | Six people were injured in a major accident at Navale bridge on the Pune-Bengaluru highway in Pune where a truck lost control and rammed into several vehicles stuck in traffic on the bridge, No casualties reported so far: DCP (Traffic) Pune City Police Vijay Kumar Magar pic.twitter.com/914eo0dbuh — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2022

Speaking about the incident, a man, whose vehicle was also hit, said a speeding truck had rammed into some of the vehicles, which in turn had hit other vehicles on road.