Pune mom fights leopard with bare hands to save her baby

A mother's love is the greatest blessing of all and a young mother from Pune proved just that. The woman and her 18-month-old baby came under attack by a leopard didn't think even twice before jumping in and saving her child, Times of India reported. The incident occurred in Pimpri Chinchwad of the Junnar Taluka when the mother and her baby were sleeping outside their house when a leopard attacked them. The woman and her husband are sugarcane farmers. The woman woke up to the growling leopard and had her son's head in its hold. Narrating the story, forest officer Vishal Adhagale told the daily that the woman started hitting the leopard with her hand in a bid to save her child. READ ALSO |\u00a0BREAKING: Multiple explosions rock two churches in Sri Lanka Facing resistance from the woman, leopard left the toddler but caught the mother's hand. However, as the woman raised alarm, the big cat ran away to the nearby fields. The little boy had marks of the leopard's teeth on his eyes and neck. Post the incident, the toddler was rushed to Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital and will be released from the hospital on Monday. According to the report, sugarcane farmer families have makeshift huts close to the Pushpavati river. It has been reported that the villagers want a cage set up for the leopard. The report suggests that officials do advise people against sleeping in the open but villagers continue to do that.