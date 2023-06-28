Pune: Man attacks female college student with machete in Sadashiv Peth, video goes viral

A man allegedly attacked a 20-year old college student in Pune’s Sadashiv Peth on Tuesday morning with a machete. The accused has been identified as Shantanu Laxman Jadhav, who is a student and a resident of Dongargaon village in Mulshi area of Pune.

According to the police, the victim had ended their relationship due to the abusive behavior of the 21-year old man.

The assailant was caught by a few youngsters in the area at the time of the attack and handed over to the police after thrashing him. The incident took place around 10 am near the Vishrambag police station.

The victim is pursuing an interior designing course at a college in Pune and was riding on the bike of another male friend at the time of incident.

“Jadhav had been following them, asking her to talk to him. At a point, the rider stopped and he and Jadhav had an exchange of words. Moments later, Jadhav took out a machete he was carrying in his bag and charged on the woman and her friend. The rider then ran away from the spot after resisting some blows by Jadhav. The girl then started running and was chased by the attacker armed with the machete,” said a police officer from Vishrambag police station.

The man has been detained and is being questioned, police said, adding they have registered a case against the attacker under Section 307 (attempt to murder) under Indian Penal Code.

Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Gill said on Tuesday that the girl has sustained injuries on her head and hand.

“The injuries are from a sharp weapon. She has received treatment and is out of danger. A probe is being conducted,” he said.

Duo preparing for civil services exam nabbed accused

Notably, Harshal Patil, an economics graduate preparing for the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) civil services exams, and Leshpal Javalge, a mechanical engineering graduate also preparing for the same exam, proved crucial in nabbing the accused.

“I have heard and read about many incidents where victims had to suffer because people around were afraid to intervene when the perpetrators committed the crimes. Same was happening here. Many were just watching as the girl ran for her life,” Javalge said speaking to The Indian Express. He was the first to run to save the girl from the attacker and caught hold of the machete the attacker was carrying.

“I too reached there and some other people came and we overpowered the attacker. I took away his machete and we all together restricted his movement,” Patil told IE.

The duo was felicitated by various social and political organisations yesterday for their bravado. “I am announcing a reward of Rs.51,000/- each to two young men who are preparing for MPSC in Pune, Leshpal Khabige and Harshad Patil, who risked their lives to save a girl’s life today,” NCP leader Jitendra Awhad tweeted.