Pune: Major fire at chemical factory in Kurkumbh MIDC

Fore breaks out at chemical factory in Pune. (ANI Pic)

Pune fire, Kurkumbh MIDC fire accident: A major fire broke out at a chemical factory in Pune on Friday morning. The incident came to light after a huge sound was heard by locals in the area, prompting them to raise an alarm. The chemical company is based in Kurkumbh MIDC in Daund taluka on Pune-Solapur Road.

As soon as the fire department learnt about the fire, it rushed five fire tenders to douse the flames. Visuals show clouds of thick black smoke billowing from a chemical plant unit.

According to the fire department, the blaze erupted around 10.30 am. “Water tankers were rushed to the site and the fire was doused. Cooling operation is underway now,” an official told news agency PTI.

Devendra Potphode, chief fire officer of Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), said that the fire engulfed unit of the Kusmum Distillation and Refining Private Limited Company.

Police said no casualties have been reported so far in the incident and it was sealed after fire officials doused the flames.

Police said drums containing acetone and ethanol were kept at the plant.

“As the fire spread, those drums caught fire and exploded. A blanket of thick black smoke engulfed the area after the blaze. Nobody was injured in the incident as the plant was shut,” police said.