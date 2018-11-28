Pune fire: Slums gutted near Shivajinagar, six fire tenders on spot to douse the blaze

6 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. No reports of casualties have been received so far.

Pune fire: A fire broke out in Pune’s Shivajinagar on Wednesday. The incident took place in a slum area at Patil Estate Lane no 3 in Shivajinagar. 6 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. No reports of casualties have been received so far.

Earlier, on Tuesday, a fire broke out in the front coach of Kalka-Howrah train. However, no casualty too place, a Railway Police official said. The fire erupted in a seating cum luggage coach in the early hours between Dhirpur to Dhoda Khedia railway stations near Kurukshetra, Haryana. “Smoke filled the SLR bogie (Seating cum Luggage Rake), which is next to the engine.

Another fire was reported from Delhi’s Bhajanpura market on Saturday. Seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The flames were doused after several hours. No casualties took place in the incident.

(More details awaited.)