Pune court extends police custody of DRDO scientist held for providing secret info to Pak agent Pune

A special court in Pune on Tuesday extended till May 15 the police custody of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) scientist Pradeep Kurulkar, arrested by the Maharashtra police’s Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on charges of providing confidential information to a Pakistani agent.

The scientist, a director at one of the DRDO labs in Pune, was arrested on May 3 and was in police custody.

Kurulkar was produced before the additional sessions judge (Special Court) in the afternoon after the end of his police custody. Seeking the extension of his custody, the prosecution told the court said they have received the forensic report of devices seized from the scientist and his interrogation was required for further probe into the matter.

Defence counsel Rhishikesh Ganu opposed the custody extension plea, saying all required devices have been seized and his client was cooperating with authorities.

After arguments, the court extended Kurulkar’s police custody till May 15.

The scientist was allegedly in touch with an agent of a “Pakistan Intelligence Operative” through WhatsApp and video calls, an ATS official said last week, adding it was a case of honeytrap.

After his arrest, an offence under relevant sections of the Official Secrets Act was registered against Kurulkar.