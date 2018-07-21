Pune: Congress councillor among 5 arrested for holding Rs 3 crore in demonetised currency notes

Pune: Congress councillor among 5 arrested for holding Rs 3 crore in demonetised notes

A Congress councillor and four others have been arrested by Pune police in connection with the seizure of nearly Rs 3 crore cash in demonetised currency. According to Khadak police station, the Congress corporator has been identified as Gajendra Abhang. He is a corporator from the Sangamner Municipal Council.

Police said that officials had received information that few people including a Congress leader were holding approximately Rs 3 crore scrapped notes of Rs 500 and 1,000 and were in process to exchange with new notes with the help of Pune-based middlemen. Acting on a tip-off, police said that an operation was launched and all five were taken into custody from Raviwar Peth area of the city late last night where they had gone to exchange the scrapped notes.

The others have been identified as Vijay Shinde (38), Aditya Ghavan (25) and Navnath Bhandagale (28), all from Pune, and one Suraj Jagtap (40) from neighbouring Satara.

According to police, all five were possessing 48,000 demonetised notes, all in denominations of scrapped Rs 500 and Rs 1,000.

“Acting on a tip-off, we detained all five people from Raviwar Peth area when they came to exchange the notes,” said a senior official of the Khadak police station. “Their total (face) value stood at Rs 2.99 crore.”

Police said that they are interrogating all the five arrested men to trace the past link and also to find out whom they were going to meet to exchange the old notes with the new ones. “A probe is underway to find out whom they wanted to exchange the old notes with,” the official said.

Meanwhile, police said that the Income-Tax department has been notified about the seizure, adding that they have registered a non-cognisable offence under relevant sections of the Specified Bank Notes (Cessation of Liabilities) Act, 2017. The government had last year notified the law that makes the holding of more than 10 scrapped notes (Rs 500 and 1,000) a criminal offence, attracting fine of Rs10,000 or 5 times the cash held, whichever is higher.