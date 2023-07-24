Pune: ACP shoots self after killing wife and nephew, probe on

A 57-year-old Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) allegedly shot dead his wife and nephew before shooting himself at his residence in the Balewadi area of Pune on Monday, officials said.

The deceased officer has been identified as Bharat Gaikwad, 57, who was posted in the Amravati district as an assistant commissioner of police (ACP), who shot his wife Moni Gaikwad, 44, and his nephew Deepak Gaikwad, 35.

The incident took place around 3.30 am on Monday. “At around 3.30 am on Monday, the ACP first allegedly shot his wife in the head. Upon hearing the gunshot, his son and nephew came running and opened the door. The moment they opened the door, he allegedly shot at his nephew, who got hit in the chest,” the Chaturshringi police station official said.

The police probe said that the ACP was on leave and had come home from Amravati.

The police investigation revealed that ACP Gaikwad’s mother, two sons, and other family members were also at the house when the shootings took place. They heard the gunshots and informed the police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Shashikant Borate said, “We have not found any suicide note and a probe is on to confirm the cause behind the incident.”

Further investigations are underway in the matter.