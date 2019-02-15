Pulwana terror attack: Yogi Adityanath govt announces Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia to families of 12 jawans

By: | Updated: February 15, 2019 2:05 PM

Terror attack in Pulwama: UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed profound grief over the deaths and prayed for peace for the departed soul, he said.

Pulwana terror attack, Yogi Adityanath, Yogi Adityanath govt announces Rs 2 lakh for jawans, pulwana blast, pulwana news, pulwana toll, latest news on phulwanaThe government has also announced job to one member of each soldier’s family besides naming the link road in their native village after the martyrs, the spokesman said. (IE)

Terror attack in Pulwama: The Uttar Pradesh government Friday announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 25 lakhs each to the families of the 12 CRPF jawans of the state killed in the terror attack in Pulwama, an official said. The government has also announced job to one member of each soldier’s family besides naming the link road in their native village after the martyrs, the spokesman said.

Directives have also been issued to ensure that the last rites of the jawans are performed with full state honours in which one minister of the state government besides DM and SSP remain present as representatives of the government, the official said. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed profound grief over the deaths and prayed for peace for the departed soul, he said.

Also read| Valley of terror: Deadliest terror attacks on security forces in Kashmir since 1999

12 jawans belonging to the state were killed in the attack in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, the official said. Those who laid down their lives are Avdhesh Kumar Yadav (Chandauli), Pankaj Kumar Tripathi (Maharajganj), Amit Kumar (Shamli), Pradip Kumar (Shamli), Vijay Kumar Maurya (Deoria), Ram Vajeel (Mainpuri), Mahesh Kumar (Allahabad), Ramesh Yadav (Varanasi), Kaushal Kumar Rawat (Agra), Pradip Singh (Kannauj), Shyam Babu (Kanpur Dehat) and Ajit Kumar Azad (Unnao), the spokesman added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Pulwana terror attack: Yogi Adityanath govt announces Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia to families of 12 jawans
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition