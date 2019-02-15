Pulwama terrorist attack: Uttarakhand IAS association to contribute one-day salary to martyrs’ family

The Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror group has claimed responsibility for the attack that took place about 20 km from Srinagar. (Reuters)

The Uttarakhand Indian Administrative Service (IAS) Association on Friday announced to contribute one-day salary to the family members of the CRPF personnel who lost their lives in the Pulwama attack on Thursday. According to news agency ANI, the amount of the association will be sent to the CRPF headquarters in Delhi.

In one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir in last three decades, 40 CRPF personnel were martyred and five injured. The attack was carried out by a Jaish-e-Mohammad suicide bomber. He rammed a vehicle carrying explosives into CRPF’s bus in Pulwama district. The bus was part of a 78 vehicles convoy of CRPF travelling from Jammu to Srinagar.

The IAS Association of Uttarakhand to contribute one day's salary to the family members of the CRPF personnel who lost their lives in #PulwamaAttack yesterday. The amount will be sent to the CRPF Headquarters in Delhi. — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2019

Uttar Pradesh government Friday announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 25 lakhs each to the families of the 12 CRPF jawans of the state. Himachal Pradesh announced an ex-gratia relief of Rs 20 lakh to the family of Inspector who was killed in the attack.

Police identified the suicide bomber as Adil Ahmad Dar, who officials said joined the Jaish in 2018.

The Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror group has claimed responsibility for the attack that took place about 20 km from Srinagar.

India on Friday withdrew the ‘Most-Favoured Nation’ status to Pakistan following the deadly Pulwama terror attack and said it will take all steps to isolate the neighbouring country globally.

Most Favoured Nation status is given to a trade partner to ensure non-discriminatory trade between the two countries. India granted MFN status to Pakistan in 1996.

Warning Pakistan that it cannot weaken India by orchestrating attacks such as the one on CRPF jawans in Pulwama, PM Modi said those responsible will pay a very heavy price and security forces will be given a free hand to deal with terrorists.

The movement of convoy of security forces in Kashmir Valley was also suspended on Friday apprehending law and order situation. Movement of isolated vehicle is strictly prohibited while movement of Army and CRPF vehicles in the interior, inter-district and intra-district in the valley is also banned on Friday