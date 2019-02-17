Pulwama attack: Do not circulate or share fake pictures of body parts of martyrs, appeals CRPF

By: | Published: February 17, 2019 3:32 PM

Pulwama attack: Sensing the severity of the issue, the CRPF on Sunday issued an advisory where it requested people not to circulate the pictures

pulwama terrorist attack, pulwama terror, pulwama, pulwama news, pulwama aatanki hamla, pulwama attack news, facebook, twitter, crpf, crpf news kashmirA suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying explosives into one of the buses of CRPF convey in Pulwama district on Thursday. (File)

Days after the worst terror attack on the security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, reports have surfaced about fake pictures of body parts of martyred soldiers being circulated on various social media platforms. Sensing the severity of the issue, the CRPF on Sunday issued an advisory where it requested people not to circulate the pictures and report the same to the security force.

In a tweet, the paramilitary force said: “It has been noticed that on social media some miscreants are trying to circulate fake pictures of body parts of our Martyrs to invoke hatred while we stand united. Please DO NOT circulate/share/like such photographs or posts. Report such content at webpro@crpf.gov.in.”

Sharing the concern of the force, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad also made an appeal saying: “Let’s join our forces in helping them fight against terrorists. Do not share fake pictures of body parts of our martyrs.”

In one of the deadliest attacks in Jammu and Kashmir in three decades, a suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying explosives into one of the buses of CRPF convey in Pulwama district on Thursday. The intensity of the blast was such that the martyrs were identified by their Aadhaar, ID cards, leave applications and certain other articles.

The terror attack was carried out by Masood Azhar led group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and the suicide bomber was a local identified as Asil Ahmed Dar.

Acting tough after the attack, India withdrew the ‘Most Favoured Nation or MFN status and hiked customs duty to 200 per cent on all goods imported from Pakistan. The government has also removed the security of six separatists leader namely Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Abdul Gani Bhat, Bilal Lone, Hashim Qureshi, Fazal Haq Qureshi and Shabir Shah.

