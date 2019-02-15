Valley of terror: Deadliest terror attacks on security forces in Kashmir since 1999

The CRPF bus was blown up by an improvised explosive device explosion on Srinagar-Jammu highway in Awantipora.. (PTI)

The terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama on Thursday was one of the deadliest terror attacks on security forces in the border state’s three decades of militancy. Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) claimed responsibility for the attack. Its suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into a CRPF bus that left 40 dead. Several jawans sustained major injuries in the attack.

The bus, ferrying over 40 soldiers, was part of a convoy of 78 vehicles with 2,547 CRPF personnel that was moving from Jammu to Srinagar. Most of the men were returning from leave to join duty in Srinagar.

Police identified the suicide bomber as Adil Ahmed Dar, who joined the JeM in March 2018. Adil was driving a vehicle packed with explosives on the wrong side of the road and hit the bus. He was only 20 and a native of Gundibagh village in Pulwama district of South Kashmir.

Below is the list of deadliest attacks on security forces in Jammu and Kashmir in the last two decades:

August, 26 2017: Three Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists storm district Police Lines Pulwama, killing eight security force personnel before the assailants were shot dead.

2016:

November, 29: Three terrorists storm Army artillery camp at Nagrota in Jammu, killing seven soldiers, before the assailants were eliminated.

September, 18: Four Pakistani terrorists storm an Army camp at Uri in Baramulla district, killing 18 soldiers, most of them were in sleep. The assailants were neutralised and this incident led to surgical strikes by India inside Pakistan occupied Kashmir.

June, 25: Terrorists open indiscriminate firing on a CRPF bus, killing eight jawans at Pampore on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway.

June, 3: Terrorists target a CRPF bus at Pampore, killing two personnel before taking refuge in a government building. In the two-day encounter, three soldiers were martyred.

December, 5 2014: Army camp at Mohra in Uri was attacked by six heavily-armed terrorists. Ten soldiers were martyred in the gun battle with the intruders, who were all shot dead.

June, 24 2013: Eight soldiers sacrificed their lives for the nation when terrorists ambushed a bus carrying unarmed Army personnel at Hyderpora in the state capital.

July, 19 2008: Ten soldiers were martyred when terrorists triggered an IED planted by the roadside on Srinagar-Baramulla highway on the outskirts of the Narbal.

2005

November, 2: A suicide bomber blew up his car near the private residence of then CM Mufti Mohammad Sayeed at Nowgam, killing three cops and six civilians.

July, 20: A suicide car bomber blew his vehicle by ramming it into a vehicle of security forces. Three security force personnel were martyred and two civilians were killed in the brutal attack.

June,24: Nine army soldiers were martyred in a car bomb triggered by terrorists on the outskirts of Srinagar.

2004

August, 4: Nine CRPF jawans were martyred in a terrorist attack on their camp at Rajbagh in Srinagar. One terrorist was also killed in retaliatory action.

April, 8: Eleven persons were killed in a grenade attack by terrorists on a PDP rally at Uri in Baramulla district, where the party was demanding the opening of the Srinagar-Muzaffarabad Road.

2003

July, 22: Eight soldiers, including a Brigadier, were martyred in a terrorists attack on their camp at Akhnoor. Several other officers sustained injuries in the attack.

June, 28: 12 soldiers, including an officer, were martyred in a suicide attack by terrorists on Sunjwan Army camp. Two terrorists were neutralised.

May, 14 2002: In one of the biggest strikes on an Army installation, 36 persons were killed by three terrorists who stormed the Army Cantonment of Kaluchak in Jammu.

2001

November, 17: Terrorists stormed a security forces base in Ramban (then part of Doda district), in which 10 security personnel were martyred. Four terrorists were also killed.

October, 1: Terrorists trigger a car bomb outside the old Legislative Assembly Complex in Srinagar. 38 persons lost their lives while three assailants were also eliminated by the forces.

2000

August, 10: Terrorists hurled a grenade at Residency Road in Srinagar. As the security officials arrived at the spot, terrorists triggered a car bomb that killed 11 persons and a photojournalist.

April, 19: The “human bomb” was used for the first time in Kashmir insurgency. Two soldiers were martyred in the suicide car bomb at the Army headquarters at Badamibagh area in Srinagar.

November, 3, 1999: Terrorists storm the Badamibagh Army headquarters, killing 10 soldiers including Defence Public Relations Officer Major Purshottam.

