Pulwama terror attack: Will finish inimical forces, says J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik

By: | Published: February 15, 2019 9:04 AM

A suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into a CRPF bus in Pulwama district on Thursday, killing at least 39 personnel and leaving many critically wounded.

Malik has expressed sympathy to the families of the soldiers who lost their lives and prayed for the speedy recovery of all the injured persons.

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik has directed immediate enhancement of surveillance and review of the security management of all important installations and establishments in the state in view of the Pulwama terrorist attack on Thursday in which 39 CRPF personnel lost their lives. “Such acts of terror will not deter the resolve of our security forces and the spirit of the people. We will finish these inimical forces to their last. The forces responsible for insurgency in the state are desperate and frustrated. They just want to prove their presence,” Malik said.

A suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into a CRPF bus in Pulwama district on Thursday, killing at least 39 personnel and leaving many critically wounded. The Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Also read|Pulwama attack LIVE Updates: Day after cowardly attack on CRPF camp in Kashmir, Pakistan violates ceasefire in Mendar sector

The governor has urged all commanders of security forces to enhance surveillance on every front and directed the district and divisional civil and police administration to immediately review the security of all important installations and establishments, an official spokesman said. Malik has expressed sympathy to the families of the soldiers who lost their lives and prayed for the speedy recovery of all the injured persons.

