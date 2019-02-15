Pulwama terror attack: We will not forget, we will not forgive, says CRPF; vows to avenge

CRPF said that the force stands with the families of those who sacrificed their lives for the country.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has said that it will not forget the Pulwama attack and that they will not forgive the perpetrators of the brutal attack. It also said that the force salutes the martyrs and added that the attack will be avenged.

In a statement issued on Friday, the CRPF said that the force stands with the families of those who sacrificed their lives for the country.

“We will not forget, We will not forgive- We salute our martyrs of Pulwama Attack and stand with the families of our martyr brothers. This heinous attack will be avenged,” ANI quoted CRPF as saying.

CRPF: We will not forget, We will not forgive-We salute our martyrs of #PulwamaAttack and stand with the families of our martyr brothers. This heinous attack will be avenged. pic.twitter.com/cE5h3swMru — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2019

ALSO READ: Pulwama terror attack LIVE: China blocks India’s bid to name Masood Azahar as global terrorist

It was the CRPF convoy that was targeted by a JeM suicide bomber on Srinagar-Jammu highway on Thursday. A total of 40 jawans lost their lives in on the most deadliest terror attacks on the border state.

Meanwhile, former Army Chief, Bikram Singh said that terrorists are changing tactics. He noted that IED has been used after a long time, which were used in the past.

“It shows change in tactics of terrorists. Improvised explosive device (IED) has been used after a long time, IEDs were used in the past, in 2001-2002 when I was there, this was a normal practice of terrorists, and then they resorted to firing from distance,” Singh told ANI.

ALSO READ: Valley of terror: Deadliest terror attacks on security forces in Kashmir since 1999

The Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror group has claimed responsibility for the attack that took place about 20 km from Srinagar. Police identified the suicide bomber as Adil Ahmad Dar, who officials said joined the Jaish in 2018.

Meanwhile, India has announced to withdraw the ‘Most-Favoured Nation’ status accorded to Pakistan following the Pulwama terror attack. New Delhi said that it will take all steps to ensure complete isolation of the neighbouring country globally.

In a hard-hitting statement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned Pakistan that it cannot weaken India by orchestrating attacks such as the one on CRPF jawans in Pulwama. PM Modi said those responsible will pay a very heavy price and security forces will be given a free hand to deal with terrorists.