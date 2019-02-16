Pulwama terror attack: Reliance Foundation extends helping hand to families of martyred CRPF jawans, says ready to take full responsibility

Reliance Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Reliance Industries.

Reliance Foundation Saturday said it is ready to assume full responsibility for the education and livelihood of the families of the CRPF personnel killed in the Pulwama terror attack. “As a mark of our gratitude to the martyrs, Reliance Foundation expresses its readiness to assume full responsibility for the education and employment of their children, and the livelihood of their families,” it said in a statement.

Reliance Foundation further said its hospital is ready to provide treatment to the injured jawans. “We shall also deem it to be our duty to shoulder any other responsibility the government may place upon us in service to our beloved Armed Forces,” it added. Reliance Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Reliance Industries. As many as 40 CRPF jawans were killed in the terror attack in Kashmir’s Pulwama district on February 14.