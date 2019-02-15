Pulwama terror attack: PM Modi says attackers and their supporters will pay heavy price

Modi while speaking at a train inauguration event, said the neighbour thinks that terror attacks can weaken India, but they will not be successful. (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that those who have targeted India and attacked the CRPF soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir will have to pay a heavy price. Speaking at a train inauguration event in Delhi, he said the neighbour (Pakistan) thinks that terror attacks can weaken India, but they will not be successful.

“My condolences to families of those martyred in Pulwama attack, those behind the terror strike will be punished,” Modi said and and urged the world to come together to crush terrorism.

PM also said that Indian security forces have been given a free hand to reply. “Security forces have been given complete freedom, the blood of the people is boiling,” Modi said.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet Committee on Security met on Friday morning to discuss the security scenario in the state in the wake of terror attack.

India on Thursday slammed Pakistan over the Pulwama terror attack carried out by Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and asked the neighbouring country to stop supporting terrorists and dismantle terror infrastructure operating from its soil.

India also strongly reiterated its appeal to all members of the international community to support the proposal to list terrorists, including JeM chief Masood Azhar, as a designated terrorist under the 1267 Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council, and to ban terrorist organisations operating from territories controlled by Pakistan.

In one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir’s three decades of militancy, a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into a CRPF bus in Pulwama district on Thursday, killing over 40 personnel and leaving many critically wounded. The Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror group has claimed responsibility for the attack that took place about 20 km from Srinagar.