Pulwama terror attack: People will not forgive any attempt to politicise attack, says Congress

By: | Published: February 18, 2019 10:33 PM

Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi , pulwama terror attack, congressCongress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi (ANI)

The Congress Monday said if any party tries to take political advantage out of the Pulwama terror attack, the people of this country will not forget and forgive such an action.

Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi, at a press conference, said every person should be under a solemn self-imposed discipline to neither politicise nor cheapen, nor divert and digress the terms of discourse of this debate.

“If anyone and I am not at the moment taking the name of anyone or referring to anyone, tries to politicise it, to take political merit or demerit out of it, I do not think the people of this country would at all acknowledge it, recognise it or feed it as a valid form of discourse,” he said when asked about BJP leaders raising the terror strike in their speeches.

“If any political party, ruling or otherwise, tries to make political capital advantage out of it, I do not think it is for me to say, I think the people of this country will not forget it and forgive,” he said.

Asked if Prime Minister Narendra Modi had consulted Congress President Rahul Gandhi about any proposed action against the Pakistan, Singhvi said even if there had been any such discussion, no one, not even the Congress as a party would be privy to it because this might well involve issues of national security.

“All that is in the public domain is what you and I know, that there was a political consultation between parties a couple of days ago, but beyond that, in terms of the confidential nature of the question…neither I am privy to it nor has anybody talked about it,” he said.

On why the Congress was silent on the alleged “failures” of the government leading to the Pulwama attack, Singhvi said he as well as many other Congressmen and non-congressmen had tweeted their concerns in the first few hours on it.

Earlier, at another press conference, AICC general secretary in-charge of Bihar, Shaktisinh Gohil said for the Congress national interest was above politics.

This is why party president Rahul Gandhi said that the Congress party is standing shoulder to shoulder with the government, he said.

“Those who have been martyred come from different religions. There are Muslims, Hindus, Sikhs….This is the strength of the country, unity in diversity,” he said.

“Terrorism is the enemy of humanity, it does not have a colour. Our enemies want to weaken us. But the strength of the nation will never allow such elements to succeed,” Gohil said.

On Thursday, 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed in Jammu and Kashmir when a Jaish-e-Mohammed suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in Pulwama district.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Pulwama terror attack: People will not forgive any attempt to politicise attack, says Congress
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition