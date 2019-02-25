After Pulwama attack, Pakistan FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi briefs Chinese counterpart on regional situation

By: | Updated: February 25, 2019 9:56 PM

The two leaders spoke over phone amid heightened tension between India and Pakistan after a suicide attack by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad killed 40 CRPF soldiers in Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir.

Pulwama terror attack, pulwana terrorist attack, india pakistan ties, Mahmood Qureshi, Jammu and Kashmir, JaisheMohammad In a statement, Pakistan’s Foreign Office said that State Councilor Wang thanked the foreign minister for the call and appreciated Pakistan’s efforts. (Reuters)

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday telephoned his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi and briefed him about the regional situation in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack that killed 40 CRPF soldiers. In a statement, Pakistan’s Foreign Office said that State Councilor Wang thanked the foreign minister for the call and appreciated Pakistan’s efforts. “He agreed that the unfolding regional situation was serious with implications for peace and security of the entire region,” it said.

The two leaders spoke over phone amid heightened tension between India and Pakistan after a suicide attack by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad killed 40 CRPF soldiers in Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir. Wang “acknowledged Pakistan’s invaluable contributions in the fight against terrorism for which Pakistan has paid a heavy price,” the FO said.

Also read| No relief for Sharif as Pakistan court rejects bail plea in corruption case

Qureshi thanked China for its steadfast support and underscored Pakistan’s desire for peace and stability in the region and resolution of all issues through negotiations and dialogue with India, it said. He also highlighted the steps taken by Pakistan to de-escalate the situation, it added. The two leaders agreed to stay in touch with each other over the regional developments.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. After Pulwama attack, Pakistan FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi briefs Chinese counterpart on regional situation
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition