Pulwama Terror Attack: Government calls for all party meet tomorrow

Pulwama terror attack: India revokes Most Favoured Nation status to Pakistan

The NDA government has called the leaders of all political parties for a meeting in Parliament on Saturday to formulate the country’s response to yesterday’s audacious attack on a CRPF convoy in Kashmir valley that killed at least 40 Jawans. Home minister Rajnath Singh who is in the state to take stock of the situation will brief the all party meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with senior cabinet colleagues like home minister Rajnath Singh, foreign minister Sushma Swaraj, finance minister Arun Jaitley and defence minister Nirmala will hold a discussion with opposition parties to decide the country’s response to the attack.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi, who has expressed solidarity with Indian soldiers and the government for a resolute response, is expected to join the meeting. In a press conference jointly addressed with former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Rahul has said that the Congress party and entire opposition was with the security forces and the government at this moment.

Top leaders of other political parties are also expected to join in the all party meeting called by the government. The meeting will be held in Parliament Library Building in Parliament House Complex.

Earlier also, the NDA government had called for an all party meeting in September 2016 before giving the go ahead to Indian army to launch a swift and limited surgical strikes on terror launch pads across the line of control in Pakistan occupied Kashmir.

The country has been on edge since yesterday as the bodies of 40 CRPF martyrs are being taken back to their villages and home towns located in different parts of the country. A terrorist affiliated to Pakistan based Jaish-e-Mohammad had killed 40 CRPF Jawans in the first ever car bomb attack on a security convoy in Kashmir valley.