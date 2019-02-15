Pulwama terror attack: BJP leaders cancel all political programmes for Friday

By: | Updated: February 15, 2019 10:37 AM

Terror attack in Pulwama: PM Narendra Modi was scheduled to address a rally in Itarsi in Madhya Pradesh and Shah was slated to attend different political events in Odisha and Chhattisgarh on Friday.

Pulwama terror attack, CRPf personnel, amit shah, narendra modi, BJP, jammu kashmir, pulwana news, Jaish suicide bomberTop BJP leaders have been holding rallies and other political programmes in the run up to the Lok Sabha polls.

Terror attack in Pulwama: All political programmes of BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party President Amit Shah, scheduled for Friday have been cancelled following the terror attack on CRPF personnel in Kashmir. At least 37 CRPF personnel were killed and five injured on Thursday in one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir when a Jaish suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in Pulwama district.

Also read: Pulwama terror attack LIVE: PM Modi, Amit Shah cancel all political programmes, NSG, NIA teams leave for J&K

Modi was scheduled to address a rally in Itarsi in Madhya Pradesh and Shah was slated to attend different political events in Odisha and Chhattisgarh on Friday. These programmes have now been cancelled, party sources said. Top BJP leaders have been holding rallies and other political programmes in the run up to the Lok Sabha polls.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Pulwama terror attack: BJP leaders cancel all political programmes for Friday
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition