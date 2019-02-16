Pulwama terror attack: All-party meet at 11 am, Rajnath Singh to brief opposition parties

CRPF Pulwama attack: The Modi government has convened an all-party meeting in Delhi on Saturday in view of the Pulwama terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. The meeting has been convened by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and invitations have been extended to all major political parties. The meeting will take place at Parliament at 11 am.

All the parties will be briefed about the cowardly attack carried out by Pakistan-based terror group JeM and the steps being taken by the government in this regard.

The decision to convene an all-party meeting was announced by Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley after he emerged from a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday morning. Jaitley said that meeting of all parties will be called after Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh’s return from Kashmir.

After attending the CCS meeting, Home minister Rajnath Singh left for Srinagar to to take stock of the situation. He will brief all the parties at the meeting chaired by PM Modi.

PM Modi and top ministers will also discussion with opposition parties to decide the course of response to the attack.

On Friday, PM Modi warned Pakistan that those responsible will pay a very heavy price and security forces will be given a free hand to deal with terrorists.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi also expressed solidarity with soldiers and said that no power can divide India. He said that entire opposition is with the security forces and the government.

On Thursday, 40 CRPF jawans lost their lives when a suicide JeM bomber attacked a bus of the CRPF convoy in Pulwama of Kashmir. The attack took place on Srinagar-Jammu highway.