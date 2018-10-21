​​​
  3. Pulwama encounter: SSB jawan killed in sniper fire by militants in Jammu and Kashmir

Pulwama encounter: SSB jawan killed in sniper fire by militants in Jammu and Kashmir

An SSB jawan was killed inside a CRPF camp on Sunday night by militants who used sniper rifles, possibly armed with night-vision devices, in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

By: | Srinagar | Updated: October 21, 2018 11:31 PM
crpf, jammu and kashmir More gunshots were heard but were effective retaliated by security forces. (Representative image)

An SSB jawan was killed inside a CRPF camp on Sunday night by militants who used sniper rifles, possibly armed with night-vision devices, in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The incident happened in Midoora area when constable Vijay Kumar was talking to his family inside the camp. He was shot by militants from nearby hills, they said.

This is possibly the first time that militants have used sniper fires on security forces.

More gunshots were heard but were effective retaliated by security forces.

The Sashastra Seema Bal was deployed in the area in view of the local bodies elections.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top