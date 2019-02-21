Pulwama impact: Centre swings into action, withdraws security cover to 18 separatists, 155 politicians in Jammu and Kashmir

Days after withdrawing all security and vehicles provided to top separatists, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has decided to strip 18 more separatist leaders and 155 politicians in the state of their security cover. This comes in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack that left at least 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel dead.

According to a report in The Indian Express, an order in this regard was issued by the state Home Department on Wednesday. The order said that security cover of separatists and some mainstream politicians was also being withdrawn/downgraded apart from those that were withdrawn earlier this week.

The new list includes leaders from Peoples Democratic party (PDP), National Conference, BJP and Congress. The prominent names whose security has been downgraded and withdrawn include SAS Geelani, Aga Syed Mosvi, Maulvi Abbas Ansari, Yaseen Malik, Saleem Geelani, Shahid ul Islam, Zaffar Akbar Bhat, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, Mukhtar Ahmad Waza, Farooq Ahmed Kichloo, Masroor Abbas Ansari, Aga Syed Abul Hussain, Abdul Gani Shah and Mohd Musadiq Bhat. Former IAS officer Shah Faesal and PDP leader Waheed Para have also lost their security.

“Over 1,000 personal security guards and 100 vehicles provided to the secured persons are being withdrawn,” officials said.

On Sunday, the state administration had withdrawn the securty cover of four separatists leaders – Mirwaiz Umer Farooq, Shabir Shah, Abdul Gani Bhat and Bilal Lone.

The government swung into action after the terror attack, described as the worst-ever terror attack in Kashmir in last three decade. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh had visited Kashmir on February 15 and held high-level meeting with top officials. Singh had asked officials to review the security cover being provided to separatists.