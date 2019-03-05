Tral encounter: Two militants killed in gunfight with security forces

By: | Updated: March 5, 2019 10:57 AM

This comes after an encounter that lasted for over 60 hours at Handwara in Kupwara district, killed two militants on March 01. Moreover, five security personnel and one civilian also lost their lives in the encounter.

Pulwama Encounter, Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir, pulwama attack news, pulwama, pulwama news, pulwama attack video(Image source: ANI)

Two militants have been killed in an encounter in Tral area of Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir, a PTI report said citing Indian Army sources. The operation began late evening on Monday and has now been concluded and a search operation has been initiated by 42 RR, 180 Bn CRPF along with SOG of J&K Police.

As per reports, arms and ammunition have been seized from the spot and more details are awaited from the authorities.

This comes after an encounter that lasted for over 60 hours at Handwara in Kupwara district that killed two militants on March 01. Five security personnel and one civilian also lost their lives in the encounter. J&K police officers said the militants were affiliated to Lashkar-e-Toiba with one of them being a foreign national.

On March 04, Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh had arrived in Srinagar for a two-day visit to review the security situation in the region.

Post the Pulwama terror attack on 14 February, the restive state has seen a flurry of activities in the area. Election commission chief is also on a two-day visit to ascertain whether Jammu and Kashmir can hold an assembly and Lok Sabha elections simultaneously this year.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Tral encounter: Two militants killed in gunfight with security forces
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition