Tral encounter: Two militants killed in gunfight with security forces

Two militants have been killed in an encounter in Tral area of Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir, a PTI report said citing Indian Army sources. The operation began late evening on Monday and has now been concluded and a search operation has been initiated by 42 RR, 180 Bn CRPF along with SOG of J&K Police.

As per reports, arms and ammunition have been seized from the spot and more details are awaited from the authorities.

This comes after an encounter that lasted for over 60 hours at Handwara in Kupwara district that killed two militants on March 01. Five security personnel and one civilian also lost their lives in the encounter. J&K police officers said the militants were affiliated to Lashkar-e-Toiba with one of them being a foreign national.

Spot visuals: Two terrorists killed in the ongoing encounter between security forces and terrorists in Tral. #JammuAndKashmir (Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/kR7HiKe4xk — ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2019

On March 04, Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh had arrived in Srinagar for a two-day visit to review the security situation in the region.