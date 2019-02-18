Pulwama encounter: Four Army jawans martyred, gunfight underway in Pinglan area

By: | Updated: February 18, 2019 8:58 AM

Pulwama encounter: Four Army jawans were martyred in an encounter between terrorists and security forces in Pinglan area of Pulwama district in South Kashmir.

Pulwama encounter: For Army jawans martyred

Pulwama encounter: Four Army personnel were martyred in an encounter between terrorists and security forces in Pinglan area of Pulwama district in South Kashmir on Monday morning, news agency ANI reported.

According to tv reports, terrorists opened fire after security forces zeroed in on two to three terrorists. The encounter is currently underway in Pinglan.


Police and CRPF had launched an operation on Sunday night after a tip off that terrorists were hiding in the area.

The encounter in Pulwama comes within a week of the terror attack that left over 40 CRPF jawans dead. Pakistan-based terror group JeM had claimed the responsibility.

