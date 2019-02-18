Pulwama encounter: DIG South Kashmir injured, Army Major among 4 killed

By: | Published: February 18, 2019 6:51 PM

The encounter began little after midnight after the security forces based on specific intelligence launched an operation to nab alleged Pulwama mastermind Kamran known as Abdul Rashid Ghazi.

Pulwama encounter, Pulwama encounter news, Pulwama encounter details, DIG injured, Pulwama DIG injured, Pulwama attack, Pulwama attack newsPakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohamed claimed the responsibility of Pulwama attack that killed 40 CRPF jawans. (Representational Image)

Deputy Inspector General of South Kashmir Amit Kumar was injured in a fierce encounter between terrorist and security personnel on Monday, news agency ANI reported. The officer has been shifted to Army hospital and his condition is stated to be stable.

“Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of police South Kashmir range, Amit Kumar, who was injured in an exchange of fire with terrorists earlier today, has been shifted to Army hospital,” ANI reported.

The security forces based on specific intelligence launched an operation to nab alleged Pulwama mastermind Kamran known as Abdul Rashid Ghazi.

The security forces neutralised two terrorists – Ghazi and Hilal Ahmad who was a local recruited by the terror outfit. Ghazi was the top commander of the Jaish-e-Mohamed. A senior police official told PTI that Ghazi’s role in the February 14 terror strike was under the scanner of investigators.

The encounter is still underway in Pinglan which is about 12 km from the spot where the CRPF convoy was attacked. Four Army personnel also lost their lives during the operation. The soldiers who lost their lives were identified as Major V S Dhondial, Havaldar Sheo Ram and Sepoys Hari Singh and Ajay Kumar.

Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohamed claimed the responsibility of Pulwama attack that killed 40 CRPF jawans. The strike took place when about 2,500 CRPF personnel were on their way to Kashmir.

