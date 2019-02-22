Pulwama effect: Pakistan reinstates ban on Hafiz Saeed’s Jamaat-ud-Dawa, its sister organisation

Hafiz Saeed-

The Pakistan government on Thursday decided to “accelerate action against proscribed organisations” and reinstated a ban on 26/11 mastermind and UN-proscribed terrorist Hafiz Saeed-led Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) and its sister organisation the Falah-i-Insaniat Foundation (FIF).

Last year in February, Pakistan’s then President Mamnoon Hussain signed an ordinance amending the Anti-Terrorism Act on the prohibition of terrorist individuals and also groups to include organisations that have been listed by UN Security Council. As per the report by Dawn, the move led to the declaration of JuD and FIF as banned groups.

The two organisations linked to Saeed slipped off the national list of banned after the ordinance of the President lapsed. The two groups have been notified as banned organisations by the Imran Khan government.

Pakistan government took the decision to ban this organisation at a National Security Committee meeting. Presided over by country’s PM Imran Khan, it was attended by Pakistan Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and other ministers, services chiefs as also heads of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and Military Intelligence (MI).

Soon after the meeting, the Interior Ministry issued a statement saying, “It was decided during the meeting to accelerate action against the proscribed organisations.”