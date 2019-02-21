Pulwama effect: India denies visa to Pakistan shooting team ahead of World Cup

. The development has come days after Pulwama terror attack in which over 40 CRPF personnel lost their life .

Just two days before the Shooting World Cup to be held in Delhi, the Pakistan team has been denied Indian visa. The development has come days after Pulwama terror attack in which over 40 CRPF personnel lost their life after vehicle laden with explosives rammed into the bus they were moving in. The shooting World Cup will begin in Delhi’s Dr Karni Singh Range on Saturday.

There has been strong and widespread condemnation in India as well as rest of the world. The Modi Government has taken a number of steps to sideline Pakistan on the global platform, including meeting envoys of a number of countries.

While a number of other countries have condemned the attack, France has decided to push for JeM chief Masood Azhar’s name to be included in UN Global terror list. The JeM had claimed responsibility of the attack.

The neighbouring country had earlier applied for visas for shooters GM Bashir and Khalil Ahmed in the rapid-fire category. Earlier, there were reports that their visa has been cleared.

“Their visa has been cleared and we have received communication from the Indian High Commission and the Pakistan shooting federation. The two shooters and the manager’s tickets are also being booked,” National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) secretary Rajiv Bhatia was earlier quoted as saying by PTI.

The three-member contingent was scheduled to arrive on Wednesday to take [part in the event. the two were only entries for Pakistan in the tournament, where Olympic berths are up for grabs.

As many as 16 quota places for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will be offered through the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) event, that will held at Dr Karni Singh Range in the national capital from Saturday.