Pulwama effect: Government allows air travel for paramilitary forces in Kashmir, 7.8 lakh personnel to benefit

Pulwama attack led to condemnation across the country.

Days after the horrific terror attack in Pulwama that led to the killing of 40 CRPF jawans, the Home Ministry has approved the airlifting of all Central Armed Paramilitary Forces (CAPF) on Delhi-Srinagar, Srinagar-Delhi, Jammu-Srinagar and Srinagar-Jammu sectors. The decision will benefit nearly 7,80,000 CAPF personnel, the Ministry of Home Affairs said.

“The Ministry of Home Affairs has approved the entitlement of air travel on Delhi-Srinagar, Srinagar-Delhi, Jammu-Srinagar and Srinagar-Jammu sectors to all the personnel of Central Armed Paramilitary Forces, ” the Home Ministry tweeted on Thursday announcing the move.

The decision will immediately benefit approximately 780,000 personnel of the CAPFs in the ranks of Constable, Head Constable and ASI who were otherwise not eligible earlier, it added. “This includes a journey on duty and journey on leave, i.e; while going on leave from J&K to home and return.”

“This facility is in addition to the existing air courier services for CAPFs that have been steadily extended in all sectors by the MHA to help the jawans cut down on travel time during their journey to and fro from home on leave,” another tweet by HMO India said.

On February 14, as many as 40 CRPF jawans lost their lives after their truck was hit by an explosive-laden vehicle. The incident had led to condemnation across the country, which many demanding strict actions after JeM group-based in Pakistan claimed responsibility.

Launching a diplomatic move after the incident, India has spoken to various foreign diplomats to isolate Pakistan globally. France also decided to push JeM chief Masood Azhar on the global terrorist list in the United Nations.