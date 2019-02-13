Pulwama blast: 12 students injured in explosion inside private school in Jammu and Kashmir

By: | Published: February 13, 2019 5:12 PM

At least 12 students suffered critical injuries when an explosion rocked a private school in Jammu and Kashmir's on Wednesday afternoon.

Pulwama school blastPulwama blast: 12 students injured in explosion inside private school in Jammu and Kashmir

At least 12 students suffered critical injuries when an explosion rocked a private school in Jammu and Kashmir’s on Wednesday afternoon. According to a report by news agency ANI, injured students have been shifted to a nearby hospital for medical relief.

Police officials reached the incident site and cordoned off the vicinity as soon as they learned about the explosion.

Police said that explosion took place around 2:30 pm inside a classroom of Falai-e-Millat at Narbal village of Kakapora area. Police confirmed the number of injuries in the incident at 12, adding that they were all Class 10 students.

“Reportedly, 12 students have sustained injuries, their condition is stable. Case has been registered and investigation is in progress,” an official told ANI.

Jawed Ahmed, a teacher at the school, said that he was teaching students inside the classroom when the explosion occurred. “I can’t say how many students are injured,” he said.

Police said that they have launched a probe into the incident to ascertain the nature and circumstances of the explosion.

