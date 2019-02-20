Pulwama attack: World powers unite to back India on Pakistan-sponsored terror

Major countries that unequivocally condemned the terror attack are the US, Israel, France, Russia, Germany and the United Kingdom. (Reuters)The world powers have joined India in condemning the worst terror strike carried out by Pakistan-based and ISI-supported Jaish-e-Mohammed in Pulwama of Jammu and Kashmir on February 14. Major countries that unequivocally condemned the terror attack are the US, Israel, France, Russia, Germany and the United Kingdom. US National Security Advisor John Bolton has even extended his support to India’s ‘right to self-defence’.

The pressure is mounting on Pakistan with more countries coming out and extending their support to New Delhi in its fight against terrorism harboured and aided by its neighbouring country.

Expressing ‘regret’ over the Pulwama attack that killed 40 security personnel, British High Commissioner to India Dominic Asquith on Tuesday said: “Both UK and India have suffered from terrorist attacks. So, what has happened in India last week in Kashmir is something that we regret. We send our condolences and we deplore terrorism wherever it takes place.”

The statement comes a day after France Ambassador to India Alexandre Ziegler said that his country is pushing JeM chief Masood Azhar on UN’s global terrorist list. “It has been 2 years that we are trying to put him on the UN sanction list,” he said while speaking to ANI.

New Delhi has been trying to get Masood Azhar listed as a designated terrorist under the 1267 Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council. However, China has been blocking India’s bid in UN citing lack of evidence.

Russian Minister Denis Manturov has also said that his country would ‘definitely’ support India’s proposal to declare Masood Azhar as a global terrorist. “Russia supports India in the question of terrorism,” Manturov added.

Standing with India, the New Zealand Parliament on Wednesday unanimously passed a motion moved by Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters condemning the Pulwama terror attack. Speaking on this, New Zealand Dy PM Winston Peters said: “I move the motion that this House condemns February 14 act of terrorism on Indian CRPF leading to large loss of life. We express solidarity with the Government of India at this difficult time as well as offer our deep sympathies to those affected.”

A day after the attack, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and said: “To my dear friend, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, we stand with you, the security forces and the people of India following this heinous terrorist attack.” Israel also offered unconditional support to India and said that there was no limit to its assistance in its fight against terror.

United States Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster also condemned the attack saying: “The US Mission in India strongly condemns today’s terrorist attack in Jammu & Kashmir. We send our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims. The United States stands alongside India in confronting terror and defeating it.”

However, US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that he will put out a statement ‘at an appropriate time’. “I have received a lot of reports on it. We’ll have a comment at an appropriate time. It would be wonderful if they got along. It seems like that was a horrible situation. But we are getting reports, we’ll have a statement to put out,” he said.

The top United Nations human rights official has strongly condemned the Pulwama attack. The spokesperson for the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) Rupert Colville said: “The High Commissioner strongly condemns the suicide bomb attack against Indian security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on 14 February and calls on authorities to bring those responsible to justice.”