Pulwama attack: Suicide bomber Adil Ahmad Dar joined Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed in last March

Police identified the suicide bomber as Adil Ahmad Dar, who officials said joined the Jaish in 2018. (IE)

In one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir’s three decades of militancy, a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into a CRPF bus in Pulwama district on Thursday, killing at least 40 personnel and leaving many critically wounded. The Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror group has claimed responsibility for the attack that took place about 20 km from Srinagar.

Police identified the suicide bomber as Adil Ahmad Dar, who officials said joined the Jaish in 2018.

According to a report by The Indian Express, till last year, Adil Ahmad Dar (20), a resident of Gundibagh village in Pulwama district of South Kashmir, used to work in a sawmill. On Thursday, the Jaish-e-Mohammad named him as the suicide bomber behind the attack on the CRPF convoy.

Adil dropped out of Class XII and started to work at a sawmill owned by a neighbour. In March last year, he left his family and joined militancy in the Valley. His father, Ghulam Hassan Dar, is a small-time vendor.

ALSO READ: Pulwama attack LIVE Updates: Day after cowardly attack on CRPF camp in Kashmir, Pakistan violates ceasefire in Mendar sector

Reportedly, Adil left his home on March 19, 2018, and didn’t return. His friend, Sameer Ahmad, a post-graduate student of Geology at Kashmir University, went missing the same day.

Adil’s family filed a missing person report at the local police station. But their search ended a few days later, when his photograph was posted on social networking sites, brandishing an AK-47 and with the code name ‘Waqas Commando’.

“After leaving home, he met us only once,” Ghulam Hassan Dar told The Indian Express.

“His cousin was a militant, who was killed just 11 days after joining them,” he added.

According to his family, Adil was shot in the leg when he took part in the protests that rocked the Valley following the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Burhan Wani in 2016.

In a pre-recorded video message released by the Jaish after the suicide attack on Thursday, Adil said he had joined its ‘fidayeen’ squad. This was just two months after a local militant, Fardeen Ahmad Khanday (16), was killed in an attack on a CRPF camp at Lethpora.

According to local police, Adil was driving a vehicle packed with over 200 kg of explosives on the wrong side of the road and hit the bus, in which an estimated 39-44 personnel were travelling. JeM claimed the terrorist drove the SUV carrying 350 kg of explosives.

Meanwhile, countries from across the globe also condemned the terror attack in Pulwama, with global leaders like the US, Russia and France asserting that they stand with India in combating the menace of terrorism.