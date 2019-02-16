Pulwama attack: Saibaba temple trust to give Rs 2.51cr to kin of CRPF martyrs

By: | Published: February 16, 2019 10:48 PM

The trust managing the famous Saibaba temple here in Maharashtra has announced a total financial aid of Rs 2.51 crore for the families of CRPF jawans martyred in the Pulwama terror attack.

Security personnel near blast site. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

The trust managing the famous Saibaba temple here in Maharashtra has announced a total financial aid of Rs 2.51 crore for the families of CRPF jawans martyred in the Pulwama terror attack, an official said Saturday. The Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust (SSST)will give Rs 2.51 crore in financial assistance to the next of the kin of 40 soldiers killed in the February 14 terror strike in Jammu and Kashmir, its chairperson Suresh Haware told reporters.

Pulwama terror attack: Complete list of 40 martyred CRPF jawans, check details

He said the trust strongly condemns the cowardly attack by terrorists and expressed the hope the government and armed forces will give a befitting reply to its perpetrators. The amount will be given to the martyrs’ families after completing all necessary formalities, Haware added.

