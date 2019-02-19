Pulwama attack: RSS affiliate asks Modi government to create hurdles for Chinese firms

The Swadeshi Jagaran Manch (SJM), the economic wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to impose a ban on Chinese goods including social media and e-commerce apps operating in the country in the wake of Pulwama terror attack. In a letter to the Prime Minister, SJM’s national co-convener Ashwani Mahajan said that at a time when the dastardly terrorist attack in Pulwama of south Kashmir has shaken the conscience of the nation, it is the duty of all Indians to take steps to prevent the economic gain of any nation or individual that directly or tacitly supports such terror activities in the country.

Majahan said that government’s decision to strip Pakistan of the Most Favoured Nation (MFN) tag and increase the customs duties for all products imported from Pakistan are welcome steps. “But the government should also create similar hurdles for Chinese companies that are making money from India.”

He said that it widely known that the China has continuously blocked India’s efforts at the United Nations to designate Pakistan-based JeM terrorist Masood Azhar terrorist as a global terrorist.

“At such a time, we believe it is imperative that the government create similar hurdles for Chinese companies that are using India for their economic gain. As has been said often, data is now considered the new oil. We should not allow Chinese companies to capture Indian user data without any restrictions and monitoring,” he said.

Mahajan said that the government needs to curtail the operations of Chinese telecom companies as well as they have already secured many vital and sensitive contracts. He said that this poses an immediate risk to the security of nation.

“In the past two years there has been a proliferation of Chinese social media and e-commerce companies and other applications in India. These apps have been known to have various security risks,” he warned the government.

“We must stop supporting the companies of an enemy State and take a more comprehensive view of national security, otherwise this will be a recurring problem, as history has shown,” Mahajan added.

China has once again used its veto power at the United Nations to block India’s push to designate Azahar as a global terrorist. China has been maintaining that several parties at the world forum have different opinion on the matter. Other than China, all the permanent UN members – the US, UK, France and Russia have supported India on the issue of terrorism.