Pulwama attack: Rajnath Singh reviews security situation in Jammu and Kashmir

By: | Published: February 19, 2019 7:00 PM

The bus was part of a convoy of 78 vehicles carrying CRPF personnel from Jammu to Srinagar.

home minister, rajnath singh, Pulwama attack, jaish e mohammad, india news, narendra modi, pm modiNational Security Advisor Ajit Doval too participated in the meeting which was attended by Union home secretary Rajiv Gauba, director of intelligence bureau Rajiv Jain besides others.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh Tuesday reviewed the security situation in the country, particularly in Jammu and Kashmir, where 40 CRPF Jawans were killed in an audacious terror attack last week, officials said. Five security personnel, including a major, were martyred in the state on Monday in an encounter in which three Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists, including two top commanders believed to be behind the February 14 Pulwama terror attack, were also eliminated.

During the meeting, the home minister was briefed about the prevailing security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, including along the Indo-Pak border, a home ministry official said. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval too participated in the meeting which was attended by Union home secretary Rajiv Gauba, director of intelligence bureau Rajiv Jain besides others.

The meeting also took stock of the steps being taken to hunt down the terrorists operating in Jammu and Kashmir and how to check attempts of infiltrations from across the border. The home minister directed the officials to ensure that all possible steps should be taken against the terrorists currently operating in Kashmir valley and protection of innocent Kashmiris living in different parts of the country, the official said. Forty CRPF personnel were killed and five injured on Thursday in one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir when a JeM suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in Pulwama district.

The bus was part of a convoy of 78 vehicles carrying CRPF personnel from Jammu to Srinagar. Lt Gen KJS Dhillon, commander of Army’s Srinagar-based Chinar Corps, said on Tuesday that anyone who picks up the gun will be eliminated. He also requested mothers of Kashmiri militants to persuade their sons to surrender

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Pulwama attack: Rajnath Singh reviews security situation in Jammu and Kashmir
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition