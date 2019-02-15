Pulwama attack: Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy slams PM Modi for failing to curb terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir

Narayanasamy said that when Congress was in power, Narendra Modi used to criticise the Congress govt. (File/PTI)

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy in Friday held Prime Minister Narendra Modi responsible for not curbing terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. While condemning the attack, Narayanasamy said that when Congress was in power, Narendra Modi used to criticise the Congress govt.

Targeting the PM Modi-led central government, Narayanasamy said, “It is a very sad incident. Earlier when Congress government was at the center and terrorist attacks took place, the present Prime Minister Narendra Modi was criticising our government.”

In one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, 40 CRPF personnel were martyred and five injured. The attack was carried out by a Jaish-e-Mohammad suicide bomber. He rammed a vehicle carrying explosives into CRPF’s bus in Pulwama district. The bus was part of a 78 vehicles convoy of CRPF travelling from Jammu to Srinagar.

Meanwhile, Puducherry is witnessing a tussle between the Congress government and LG Kiran Bedi and the CM is on a dharna outside the official residence of LG.

Narayanasamy and his ministers continued their dharna outside the Raj Nivas for the third day on Friday protesting Lt Governor Kiran Bedi’s ‘negative stand’ towards his government’s proposals awaiting her approval.

Narayanasamy contended the Lt Governor was aware of all the proposals the government had submitted for her approval and they all are related to welfare schemes, including distribution of free rice and sanctioning of funds for payment of wages to workers in government undertakings.

Claiming that the Centre had not taken any step in response to his government’s plea seeking the Lt Governor’s nod to the proposals, Narayanasamy accused the Modi government of using the LG as a pawn to embarrass the elected government.

The chief minister, his cabinet colleagues and legislators belonging to the Congress and the DMK continued the agitation outside the Lt Governor’s residence where a large number of Rapid Action Force personnel have been deployed.

Bedi and the government have been at loggerheads over various issues ever since she assumed office in May 2016. Narayanasamy had led an agitation in front of the Parliament on January 4, demanding that the Centre sanction statehood for Puducherry and recall Bedi, a former IPS officer.