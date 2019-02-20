Pulwama attack: Prakash Javadekar rules out any threat to students from Kashmir Valley

Javadekar told reporters, There is no threat to Kashmiri students as it is being made out to be.

Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday denied reports of any assault on Kashmiri students following the Pulwama terror attack and said there is no threat to students from the Valley. Forty Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on February 14 when a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus.

Javadekar told reporters, “There is no threat to Kashmiri students as it is being made out to be. Countrymen are angry because of the Pulwama attack but no Kashmiri student has been assaulted following that. While several Kashmiri students from different cities have been slapped with sedition charges for allegedly supporting the Pulwama terror attack, two colleges in Dehradun have decided not to admit those from the Valley, with students saying they were in a state of fear after the incident.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration Monday asked students outside the state to not pay heed to any rumours and try to stay put at their respective places. The Home Ministry on Saturday issued an advisory to all states and Union territories to take measures to ensure the safety and security of Kashmiris. The advisory had come hours after Home Minister Rajnath Singh assured an all-party meeting of doing the needful for the protection of the Kashmiri students and people who were allegedly threatened after the terrorist attack.