Pulwama attack: People from across the nation hold candle-march for CRPF martyrs — see pics

By: | Published: February 17, 2019 10:51 PM

Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed on Thursday carried out a terror attack in which 40 CRPF jawans lost their lives. 

Pulwama attack, terror attack, candle-march, CRPF martyrs, Kashmir attack, candle march pics, Pulwama attack picsPeople participate in a candle-light vigil to offer tributes to the martyred CRPF jawans of Pulwama terror attack, at India Gate in New Delhi. (PTI)

Thousands of people across the country on Sunday held candle-light marches to pay tribute to CRPF jawans who lost their lives in terror strike in Pulwama of Jammu and Kashmir on February 14. The places where candle marches were held are India Gate in Delhi, Thane in Maharashtra, Ahmedabad in Gujarat, Gaya in Bihar and Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.

(Picture: PTI)

In Varanasi, the students of Central University for Tibetan Studies in Sarnath took out a candle march to pay tribute to the CRPF soldiers in Pulwama Attack. Thousands of people gathered at India Gate in the national capital to pay tribute to the security personnel who lost their lives on February 14.

 

(Pic: ANI)

In Gaya, the Central Reserve Police Force personnel, their families and other civilians held a candle-light march to pay tribute to the CRPF soldiers. Some people in Maharashtra tonsured their head to pay homage to the CRPF jawans.

Picture: PTI

On Wednesday, thousands of security personnel and civilians had held a candle march in Bhopal. The CRPF officers and their family members along with civilians participated in the march. After the Pulwama attack on Thursday, a number of processions and candle march have taken place across the country to show solidarity with the families of martyrs.

Picture: PTI

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee had also led a candle-light march to protest on Saturday. Condemning the attack, the TMC chief said: “The country stands united. We are one and we unitedly stand by our brave jawans. Terrorists are terrorists. They have no religion, no caste.”

Picture: PTI

