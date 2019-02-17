Pulwama attack: Pakistan hides behind ‘probe’ theory, says India blaming Islamabad without even investigating

Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed has already taken responsibility for the Pulwama attack in which 40 CRPF personnel lost their lives. (PTI)

Pakistan on Sunday denied its involvement in the terror attack on security forces in Pulwama saying that India was blaming it without conducting any investigation. In a series of tweets, Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal said that Ismalabad rejected all the allegations related to Pulwama attack because they were consistent with well-rehearsed tactics from Indian playbook after such previous incidents.

“These knee-jerk and pre-conceived accusations were rejected also b/c they were made within a short time after the attack & without any investigations,” he further added. Faisal’s statement comes a day after Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi made similar remarks and said New Delhi was blaming Islamabad without even investigating the Pulwama attack.

Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed has already taken responsibility for the Pulwama attack in which 40 CRPF personnel lost their lives. Even though Pakistan has banned the Jaish-e-Mohammed, it has never acted against its chief Masood Azhar, who is believed to have the protection of army and ISI.

On Thursday, India had called out Pakistan for supporting Jaish-e-Mohammed. A statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs said: “This heinous and despicable act has been perpetrated by Jaish-e-Mohammed, a Pakistan-based and supported terrorist organisation proscribed by the United Nations and other countries.”

“This terror group is led by the international terrorist Masood Azhar, who has been given full freedom by Government of Pakistan to operate and expand his terror infrastructure in territories under the control of Pakistan and to carry out attacks in India and elsewhere with impunity,” the MEA statement further said.

Pakistan has a history of doing nothing despite ample evidence provided to it in several other terror strikes such as Pathankot airbase attack and 26/11 Mumbai attack carried out by the terror outfits running under the protection of its military and ISI. Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Muhammad Saeed is still roaming free in Pakistan.