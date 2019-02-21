Pakistan bans Hafiz Saeed-led JuD and its charity wing

By: | Updated: February 21, 2019 8:42 PM

A spokesman of the Interior Ministry said that the decision to ban these groups was taken during a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) held at the Prime Minister's Office on Thursday.

Hafiz Saeed was the mastermind of the 2008 Mumbai attack.

Pakistan on Thursday banned the 2008 Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed-led Jamat-ud-Dawa and its charity wing Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation.

“It was decided during the meeting to accelerate action against proscribed organisations,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

“It was further decided that Jamat-ud-Dawa and Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation be notified as proscribed organizations by the Ministry of Interior,” he added.

Earlier, the two outfits were kept on the watchlist of the interior ministry.

The meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, reviewed the National Action Plan against terrorism in detail. Services chiefs and key ministers were in attendance.

