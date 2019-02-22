Pulwama attack: Not right to stop cricket between India, Pakistan, says Tejashwi Yadav

Bilateral cricketing ties between the two countries have already been suspended since 2012 and the teams last played a full series in 2007. (File/PTI)

As the Pulwama attack casts a shadow on the much-anticipated World Cup clash between the two arch-rivals slated for June 16, several prominent voices have come forward and expressed their views. On Friday, RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav said that the cricketers play with a spirit of sportsmanship and the game must go on. Condemning the Pulwama attack, the former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister added that it would not be right if cricket is stopped.

“Cricketers play with sportsman spirit. We strongly condemn Pulwama attack and we want a reply to be given, but it’s not right if the countries can’t play together because of it,” Yadav told news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, Committee of Administrators (CoA) for BCCI on Friday said that they will take India’s concern to the International Cricket Council (ICC). “We will express concerns to ICC. We are in talks with the government on scheduled India-Pakistan clash in World Cup,” CoA chief Vinod Rai said.

Moreover, there is a demand for India to boycott World Cup clash against the neighbour and the matter is likely to come up on the sidelines of the ICC meetings between February 27 to March 2 in Dubai. India and Pakistan are scheduled to play on June 16 during the World Cup.

CoA was created in 2017 by the Supreme court with a four-member panel, headed by former Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) Vinod Rai, to run the affairs of Board of Control for Cricket in India and implement the court-approved recommendations of Lodha panel on reforms in the cricket body.

Meanwhile, there are voices within the sports fraternity who are advocating the conduct of matches saying that it would be a loss to India if it quits the game. Former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar said the country can continue to “hurt them” by shunning bilateral ties.

“Where does it hurt Pakistan? It hurts them (Pakistan) when they don’t play a bilateral series against us. In a multi-team event, we will lose by not playing them. I can understand emotions are running high, the entire matter needs to be looked at with a little more depth, ” PTI quoted Gavaskar as saying.

“But what happens when you don’t play them? I know India is strong enough side to qualify even after conceding those two points but why not beat them and make sure Pakistan doesn’t qualify,” argued Gavaskar, adding that if the BCCI takes the matter to the ICC and seeks the ouster of Pakistan ouster from the event, it is more likely to lose.

Meanwhile, Harbhajan Singh has called for Pakistan’s complete cricket boycott and the call has also been made by former captain and Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) President Sourav Ganguly.

Among the current Indian players, pacer Mohammed Shami and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and have also called for decisive action to deal with Pakistan.