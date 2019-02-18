Pulwama attack: No leader in the world has Modi’s political will to tackle terrorism, says Amit Shah

Shah said the BJP has worked to further strengthen and modernise the army.

Asserting that the BJP-led government would not let the sacrifices of jawans go in vain, BJP president Amit Shah on Monday said no political leader in the world has Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s political will to tackle terrorism. Addressing party workers here after the February 14 terror attack in Pulwama in which 40 CRPF soldiers were killed, he said the Army would give a fitting reply and only Modi could provide the strong government the country needs.

“We should all be proud that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government which has come up with the largest defence budget since independence,” he said at the Suraj Maidan here, kicking off his party’s election preparation in Rajasthan. Shah said the BJP has worked to further strengthen and modernise the army.

Also read| Who released Masood Azhar in 1999? Navjot Singh Sidhu cites Kandahar to blame BJP for Pulwama attack

The BJP government, he added, has started giving terrorists a befitting reply and has achieved success. “The entire country is today standing rock solid with the families of martyrs. The Modi-led BJP government will not let their sacrifice go in vain. A befitting reply for the martyrdom of jawans will be given by the Army,” Shah said. He said the BJP has zero tolerance policy towards terrorism and “no leader in the world has political will like Modi to tackle terrorism”.

“The country needs a strong government and nobody can give it except Narendra Modi. There is no leader in (the opposition) alliance. Dealers will run the government and not leaders,” he said. Asking Congress chief Rahul Gandhi to announce the name of the leader of the opposition alliance, Shah said the grand alliance was moving forward only on the slogan of “Modi hatao”.

The BJP has its government in 16 states and the party’s expansion has taken place in new areas, he said, adding that the BJP has won in the north and north-east. “Now, BJP flag will also flutter in West Bengal and Odisha,” he added.