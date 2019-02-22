Pulwama attack: No change in FATF stand, Pakistan to remain on grey list despite India’s diplomatic push

At least 40 CRPF soldiers were killed in Pulwama on February 14.

The Financial Action Task Force on Friday said that Pakistan will continue to remain under its greylist and that the position will be reviewed again in June. The terror financing watchdog had kept the country on a grey list and had asked it to control terror funding.

India wanted Pakistan to be put under the blacklist, that would have had an adverse impact on the country’s economic situation. The decision to keep Pakistan in greylist was taken at a watchdog’s meeting in Paris.

It said that Pakistan has made only “limited progress” on curbing terrorism financing, and have failed to show proper understanding of the risks that have posed by terror groups like Islamic State, Al Qaeda and others.

“Given the limited progress on action plan items … the FATF urges Pakistan to swiftly complete its action plan, particularly those with timelines of May 2019,” a statement by FATF said.

The latest development has come a day after India decided to stop the flow of its share of river water that into the neighbouring country. India has decided to divert the flow of water to Pakistan under the Indus Water Treaty, for people living in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab.

Speaking on the decision, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that a dam was being constructed at Shahpur-Kandi on the Ravi river. He further said that “UJH project will store our share of water for use in J&K and the balance water will flow from 2nd Ravi-BEAS Link to provide water to other basin states.”