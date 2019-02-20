Pulwama attack: Mehbooba Mufti says Imran Khan speaking of new start, must give him a chance

By: | Published: February 20, 2019 5:39 PM

The Pakistan Prime Minister on Tuesday put out a video message urging India to share actionable evidence with Pakistan if New Delhi wants Islamabad to take any action against the terror outfits on its soil.

Pulwama attack, Pulwama attack news, Pulwama attack details, Pulwama attack probe, jaish, Mehbooba Mufti, Mehbooba Mufti news, Mehbooba Mufti pulwama, Imran Khan, Imran Khan videoMehbooba Mufti on Wednesday reiterated that Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan should be given a chance since he is talking about a new start. (PTI)

Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday reiterated that Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan should be given a chance since he is talking about a new start. “It’s true that whether it was Pathankot attack or Mumbai attack they (Pakistan) were given proof but they didn’t take action. But because Imran Khan is a new Prime Minister and he is talking about a new start. He should be given a chance. We should give proof and see what they do,” Mufti said while speaking to reporters.

The Pakistan Prime Minister on Tuesday put out a video message urging India to share actionable evidence with Pakistan if New Delhi wants Islamabad to take any action against the terror outfits on its soil. He, however, warned that Pakistan would retaliate if India attacks it.

Immediately after his message, Mufti put out a tweet saying: “Disagree. Pathankot dossier was given to them but no action was taken to punish the perpetrators. Time to walk the talk. But Pak PM deserves a chance since he’s recently taken over. Of course, the war rhetoric has more to do with the impending elections than anything else.”

However, Imran Khan’s ‘evidence excuse’ drew sharp reactions from India. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh hit back at the Pakistan Prime Minister and asked Imran Khan to pick Jaish chief Masood Azhar who is sitting in Bahawalpur and masterminding the attacks with ISI help. He further asked what happened to the evidence of Mumbai’s 26/11 attack.

The Ministry of External Affairs called Imran Khan’s demand for evidence a ‘lame excuse’. MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said that in the horrific attack in Mumbai on 26/11, the proof was provided to Pakistan but there has been no progress for more than 10 years.

He further said that the Pakistani Prime Minister has ignored the claims made by Jaish-e-Mohammed that perpetrated the terror strike. “It’s a well-known fact that JeM and its chief Masood Azhar are based in Pakistan. These should be sufficient proof for Pakistan to take action,” the MEA spokesperson said.

