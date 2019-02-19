India hits back at Imran Khan: In ‘Naya Pakistan’, ministers publicly share platforms with terrorists like Hafiz Saeed

Imran Khan put out a video message saying that Pakistan would act against the perpetrators of the Pulwama terror attack if India shares any ‘actionable intelligence’. (Reuters)

India on Tuesday hit back at Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for not condemning the Pulwama terror strike in which over 40 CRPF personnel martyred on February 14. Speaking to ANI, MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said: “We are not surprised that the Prime Minister of Pakistan refuses to acknowledge the attack on our security forces in Pulwama as an act of terrorism. Prime Minister of Pakistan has neither chosen to condemn this heinous act nor condoled with the bereaved families.”

He further said that the Pakistani Prime Minister has ignored claims made by Jaish-e-Mohammed that perpetrated this heinous crime. “It’s a well-known fact that JeM and its leader Masood Azhar are based in Pakistan. These should be sufficient proof for Pakistan to take action,” the MEA spokesperson said.

Commenting on Imran Khan’s evidence demand, the MEA spokesperson said: “Prime Minister of Pakistan has offered to investigate the matter if India provides proof. This is a lame excuse. In the horrific attack in Mumbai on 26/11, the proof was provided to Pakistan. Despite this, the case has not progressed for more than 10 years. Likewise, there has been no progress in Pathankot case.

“Promises of “guaranteed action” ring hollow given the track record of Pakistan. In this “Naya Pakistan”, the ministers publicly share platforms with terrorists like Hafiz Saeed who have been proscribed by UN,” the MEA official said.

Imran Khan earlier today had said that New Delhi should share actionable evidence with Islamabad for any action against the terror perpetrators. He, however, warned India against any ‘revenge’ retaliatory action.

Earlier in the day, Imran Khan put out a video message saying that Pakistan would act against the perpetrators of the Pulwama terror attack if India shares any ‘actionable intelligence’.

“If you (India) have any actionable intelligence that a Pakistani is involved (in Pulwama attack). Give it to us. I guarantee you we will take action – not because we are under pressure, but because they (terrorists) are acting as enemies of Pakistan,” Imran Khan said.

Khan further said that Islamabad would react if India attacks Pakistan. He, however, did not condemn the attack for which Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed has already taken responsibility.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh slammed Imran Khan for asking for evidence and said: “What more proof does he want? JeM chief Masood Azhar is sitting there. Will they accept when we show them bodies of the terrorists killed by our forces? So what kind of a statement is this? The whole world knows the truth.”