Pulwama attack: Imran Khan deserves another chance, says Mehbooba Mufti as Pakistan PM dismisses India’s allegations

Mehbooba Mufti’s statement comes hours after Imran Khan in a video message asked India to provide “actionable intelligence” for any action against the perpetrators of the terror strike on February 14. (PTI)

Hoping for some action from Pakistan against terror outfits on its soil after Pulwama attack, former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan deserves another chance since he has recently taken over. However, she ended up with linking anger on the Indian side to the upcoming general election.

Mehbooba Mufti’s statement comes hours after Imran Khan in a video message asked India to provide “actionable intelligence” for any action against the perpetrators of the terror strike on February 14 in which 40 CRPF jawans martyred. He also promised to take action against the perpetrators, provided India can share the evidence.

In a tweet put out on Tuesday, Mufti said: “Disagree. Pathankot dossier was given to them but no action was taken to punish the perpetrators. Time to walk the talk. But Pak PM deserves a chance since he’s recently taken over. Of course, the war rhetoric has more to do with the impending elections than anything else.”

The Pulwama terror attack was carried out by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed run by Masood Azhar. In fact, the terror organisation has already taken responsibility for the attack. Despite this, no action has been taken action against Masood Azhar.

Imran Khan on Tuesday said that Pakistan wants stability in the region and India should share evidence with Islamabad for any action. “If India has evidence or actionable intelligence, they should give it to us and we will take action,” he had said.

Khan’s remarks have not gone down well with many defence analysts here in India who say that New Delhi has shared enough dossiers like Mumbai attack and Pathankot attack but Islamabad has not acted on any of them.

Earlier today, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh slammed the Pakistan PM over inaction on the perpetrators of terror attacks in India. “Come on Hon Prime Minister of Pakistan show Guts and hand over Hafiz Sayeed and Masood Azhar the Self Confessed perpetrators of Terror, to India. You would not only bail out Pakistan out of Financial Crisis and also be the Front Runner for Nobel Peace Prize. (sic)”