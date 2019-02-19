Pulwama attack: Imran Khan deserves another chance, says Mehbooba Mufti as Pakistan PM dismisses India’s allegations

By: | Updated: February 19, 2019 5:58 PM

Mehbooba Mufti's statement comes hours after Imran Khan in a video message asked India to provide "actionable intelligence" for any action against the perpetrators of the terror strike on February 14 in which 40 CRPF jawans martyred.

Pulwama attack, Pulwama terror attack, Mehbooba Mufti news, Imran Khan news, Imran Khan pulwama attack, Mehbooba Mufti Pulwama, kashmir attack, pulwama evidence, Masood Azhar newsMehbooba Mufti’s statement comes hours after Imran Khan in a video message asked India to provide “actionable intelligence” for any action against the perpetrators of the terror strike on February 14. (PTI)

Hoping for some action from Pakistan against terror outfits on its soil after Pulwama attack, former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan deserves another chance since he has recently taken over. However, she ended up with linking anger on the Indian side to the upcoming general election.

Mehbooba Mufti’s statement comes hours after Imran Khan in a video message asked India to provide “actionable intelligence” for any action against the perpetrators of the terror strike on February 14 in which 40 CRPF jawans martyred. He also promised to take action against the perpetrators, provided India can share the evidence.

In a tweet put out on Tuesday, Mufti said: “Disagree. Pathankot dossier was given to them but no action was taken to punish the perpetrators. Time to walk the talk. But Pak PM deserves a chance since he’s recently taken over. Of course, the war rhetoric has more to do with the impending elections than anything else.”

The Pulwama terror attack was carried out by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed run by Masood Azhar. In fact, the terror organisation has already taken responsibility for the attack. Despite this, no action has been taken action against Masood Azhar.

Imran Khan on Tuesday said that Pakistan wants stability in the region and India should share evidence with Islamabad for any action. “If India has evidence or actionable intelligence, they should give it to us and we will take action,” he had said.

Khan’s remarks have not gone down well with many defence analysts here in India who say that New Delhi has shared enough dossiers like Mumbai attack and Pathankot attack but Islamabad has not acted on any of them.

Earlier today, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh slammed the Pakistan PM over inaction on the perpetrators of terror attacks in India. “Come on Hon Prime Minister of Pakistan show Guts and hand over Hafiz Sayeed and Masood Azhar the Self Confessed perpetrators of Terror, to India. You would not only bail out Pakistan out of Financial Crisis and also be the Front Runner for Nobel Peace Prize. (sic)”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Pulwama attack: Imran Khan deserves another chance, says Mehbooba Mufti as Pakistan PM dismisses India’s allegations
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition