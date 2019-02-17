Pulwama attack: “Fire raging in you is in my heart too,” says PM Modi’s, pays tribute to slain soldiers

Modi asserted that he was filled with grief and outrage, just like the people of the country, in the wake of the Pulwama terrorist. (File/ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to two CRPF soldiers from Bihar where he was on an official visit to inaugurate several developmental projects. In a public rally, Modi asserted that he was filled with grief and outrage, just like the people of the country, in the wake of the Pulwama terrorist.

In north Bihar’s Barauni town, Modi began his speech with a few lines in the local dialect ‘Angika’ before paying tributes to two of the slain jawans who hailed from the state.

“I pay my tributes to martyr Constable Sanjay Kumar Sinha from Patna and Bhagalpur’ s martyr Ratan Kumar Thakur who sacrificed their lives for the country,” Modi said. The two martyred CRPF personnel hailed from Patna and Bhagalpur districts, respectively.

A thunderous response from the crowd was received when Modi said, “I condole the bereaved families. And to the large number of people who have gathered here, I would like to say the fire that is raging in your bosoms, is in my heart as well.”

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi were also present on the occasion and expressed hopes of a strong response from India in the wake of the Pulwama attack.

In Assam, BJP president Amit Shah said that the sacrifices of the CRPF personnel will not go in vain as there is a BJP government at the Centre now and it, unlike the erstwhile Congress dispensation, will not ‘compromise’ on any security issue. Addressing a public rally organised by the party’s youth wing in Lakhimpur town, Shah said the gruesome attack was carried out by Pakistan-based terrorists, who would not be spared at any cost.

However, Congress party on Saturday attacked PM Modi for his rallies and accused him of getting into campaign mode and raising nationalistic fever centred on the attack even as mortal remains of its martyrs was en route to native villages for last rites.

Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Ratnakar Mahajan had said that the mortal remains of CRPF martyrs are just reaching their native places for last rites and the PM Modi has already begun campaigning. He added that people are sure to notice this contradiction.

Modi was on a day-long visit to the state on Saturday and at public gatherings in Dhule and Yavatmal, he spoke of the attack and reiterated that sacrifice of the martyred soldiers wouldn’t go in vain and perpetrators would be punished.

In a tragic incident on Thursday, forty CRPF personnel were killed and five injured in one of the deadliest terror attacks on security forces in Jammu and Kashmir, when a suicide bomber of Jaish-e-Mohammed rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in Pulwama district.